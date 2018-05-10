search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 0.2% for week

10 May, 2018 17:48
OPKO rose strongly for the second consecutive session while Bezeq and Paz led the losses.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15% to 1,472.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 1,329.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.50% to 354.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 343.73 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.24 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2% for the week but has fallen 2.5% since the start of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.472% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.583/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.437% at 4.256/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 13.85%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.2%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 5.89% and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 5.69%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.28% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 2.34%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 10, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

