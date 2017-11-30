Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.2% in Nov

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.42% to 1,455.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42% to 1,329.81 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.01% to 379.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 343.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 2.38 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.143% from yesterday at NIS 3.499/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.046% at 4.143/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 7.7% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.12% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.87%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.36% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.28%.

Mylan N.V.' (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.24%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.88%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.02% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.21% on the day's largest trading turnover.

