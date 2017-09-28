Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.45% in Sept

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15% to 1,421.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% 1,292.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.11% to 370.82 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.2% to 338.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.89 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.479% at NIS 3.529/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.20% at 4.157/€. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.45% in September but is down 3.4% since the start of the year.

On the market,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.85% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 6.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.49%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.74% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.22%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.97%, and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.80% after the Supreme Court approved a NIS 45 billion class action suit against the Tamar partners.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.30%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 28, 2017

