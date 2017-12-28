search
Thu: Tel Aviv 35 Index up 1.7% for week

28 Dec, 2017 18:54
Frutarom and Strauss led the gains today while Israel Corp. and Israel Chemicals led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40% to 1,512.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.42% to 1,366.22 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.26% to 370.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 344.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.77 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index increased 1.7% over the last week and has increased 2.8% since the beginning of the year.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.201% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.472/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.152% at 4.144/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.01% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.42%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.87% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.13%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.67% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

