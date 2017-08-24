Thu: TA 35 edges up to close positive week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02%, to 1,396.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,263.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index 0.30%, to 344.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 337.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.9 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 index rose 0.1%. The index is down 5.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.53% lower, at NIS 3.5990/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.55% lower, at NIS 4.2443/€.

The two leading stocks fell today: Bank Hapoalim by 0.57%, and Teva, for which Credit Suisse cut its price target to $13, by 2.17%. Bank Leumi rose 0.87%; Frutarom, which reported that it will take over Israeli company Enzymotec, rose 3.41%; and Bezeq, which reported second quarter results today, rose 3.98%.

Among notable advancers was robotic pool cleaner company Maytronics, which reported a 23% rise in second quarter revenue and profit, and rose 14.26%, and IDI Insurance, which also reported good second quarter results, and rose 7.30%. El Al fell 2.95%.

