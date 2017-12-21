Thu: Tel Aviv 35 turns green for year

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.58%, to 1,486.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,344.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index %, rose 0.64% to 369.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 342.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 index rose 1.8%. The index is up 1.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.489/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.16% lower, at NIS 4.1378/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.33%. Bank Hapoalim closed flat; Teva rose 0.37%; Bezeq rose 4.76%, as the banks move to liquidate Eurocom Communications, through Shaul Elovitch controls Bezeq; and Frutarom rose 2.59%. Bezeq's immediate parent company B Communications rose 6.36% and Internet Gold rose 4.20%. Ashtrom rose 4.87% on news of a NIS 500 million project to build a hospital in Zambia.

Aeronautics fell 3.43%, and Mazor Robotics fell 2.48%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017