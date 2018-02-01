Thu: Teva, Mazor rise strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,540.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,403.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83%, to 687.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 345.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.45 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.2%. The index is up 2.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.65% higher, at NIS 3.427/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.51% higher, at NIS 4.2629/€.

Mylan led trading today, and fell 1.35%. Bank Leumi fell 0.48%; Teva rose 1.92%; Mazor Robotics rose 6.97%; and Frutarom fell 1.88%. Kenon rose 4.02%. Mazor Robotics, which will join the Tel Aviv 35 Index next week, reported that it had applied to the US Food and Drug Administration to carry out a trial, and has received approval for a trial from the Canadian regulator.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 1, 2018

