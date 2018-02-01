search
Thu: Teva, Mazor rise strongly

1 Feb, 2018 19:47
The main indices fell today despite substantial rises by Teva and Mazor Robotics, which joins the Tel Aviv 35 Index next week.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.47%, to 1,540.28 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,403.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.83%, to 687.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10%, to 345.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.45 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.2%. The index is up 2.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.65% higher, at NIS 3.427/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.51% higher, at NIS 4.2629/€.

Mylan led trading today, and fell 1.35%. Bank Leumi fell 0.48%; Teva rose 1.92%; Mazor Robotics rose 6.97%; and Frutarom fell 1.88%. Kenon rose 4.02%. Mazor Robotics, which will join the Tel Aviv 35 Index next week, reported that it had applied to the US Food and Drug Administration to carry out a trial, and has received approval for a trial from the Canadian regulator.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 1, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

