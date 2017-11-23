Thu: Teva, banks up strongly

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06%, to 1,432.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88%, to 1,313.40 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.69%, to 379.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 343.09 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 index rose 1.9%. The index is down 2.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% lower, at NIS 3.5120/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.47% higher, at NIS 4.1610/€.

All five leading stocks rose strongly today. Bank Hapoalim, rose 3.95%; Bezeq rose 1.27%; Bank Leumi rose 1.04%; Teva, which announced extensive layoffs, rose 4.61%, for the biggest blue-chip rise of the day; and Frutarom rose 2.54%.

Among notable decliners were Aeronautics, down 3.75%, and El Al, down 2.64%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017