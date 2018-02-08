Thu: Teva drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.26%, to 1,478.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.21%, to 1,341.83 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.57%, to 371.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.32%, to 342.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.71 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 4.0%. The index is down 2.1% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.37% higher, at NIS 3.4990/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.44% lower, at NIS 4.2826/€.

Leading stock Teva fell 6.94% after releasing first quarter results and future guidance that disappointed investors, and that contained a huge write-down of goodwill. Bank Leumi fell 0.42%; Bank Hapoalim fell 1.89%; Frutarom fell 0.59%. The fifth stock in the leading five, Elbit Systems, rose 4.18%. Ormat Technologies was another prominent advancer, rising 1.10%. Opko Health fell 6.74%, and Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 4.33%.

