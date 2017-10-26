search
Thu: Teva keeps sinking

26 Oct, 2017 23:15
The main indices rose today, but leading stock Delek Group and Teva both fell.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,438.18 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,311.46 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 392.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 338.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is down 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.5100/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 4.1456/€.

Delek Group led trading today, and fell 0.70%. Nice Systems fell 0.17%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.24%; Teva fell 0.33%; and Mylan rose 0.44%.

Kenon was a notable advancer today, rising 8.10%, as was Sodastream, up 3.83%. Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 2.90%.

