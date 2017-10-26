Thu: Teva keeps sinking

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.04%, to 1,438.18 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,311.46 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37%, to 392.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07%, to 338.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.39 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.2%. The index is down 2.2% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.06% lower, at NIS 3.5100/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.26% higher, at NIS 4.1456/€.

Delek Group led trading today, and fell 0.70%. Nice Systems fell 0.17%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.24%; Teva fell 0.33%; and Mylan rose 0.44%.

Kenon was a notable advancer today, rising 8.10%, as was Sodastream, up 3.83%. Bezeq parent company B Communications fell 2.90%.

