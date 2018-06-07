Thu: Teva leads rises as TASE posts strong week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.32%, to 1,532.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.44%, to 1,388.14 points ; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04%, to 378.10 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 343.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.3%. The index is up 1.5% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.5700/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.61% higher, at NIS 4.2218/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose 1.48%. Nice Systems fell 0.64%; Perrigo rose 1.04%; Frutarom rose 0.37%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.05%. Shikun & Binui rose 6.01%. A notable decliner was Clal Insurance, down 1.75%.

