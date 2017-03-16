Thu: Teva leads slide

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78%, to 1,426.86 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 1, 272.48 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05%, to 364.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37%, to 326.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.8 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9% over the past week. The index is down 3.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.74% lower, at NIS 3.6310/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.8916/€.

All the top-five traded shares fell today. Teva led trading, and fell 1.69%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.16%; Bank Leumi fell 1.60%; Bezeq fell 0.76%, and Discount Bank fell 2.34%. Oil Refineries was the sharpest blue-chip decliner, falling 6.02%.

