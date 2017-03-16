search
Front > TASE report

Thu: Teva leads slide

16 Mar, 2017 19:21
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

All the top five stocks fell today, as the Tel Aviv 35 Index completed a 0.9% decline for the week. 

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.78%, to 1,426.86 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 1, 272.48 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05%, to 364.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.37%, to 326.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.8 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.9% over the past week. The index is down 3.0% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.74% lower, at NIS 3.6310/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.11% higher, at NIS 3.8916/€.

All the top-five traded shares fell today. Teva led trading, and fell 1.69%. Bank Hapoalim fell 1.16%; Bank Leumi fell 1.60%; Bezeq fell 0.76%, and Discount Bank fell 2.34%. Oil Refineries was the sharpest blue-chip decliner, falling 6.02%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016