Thu: Teva pulls TA 35 up single handed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.05%, to 1,490.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.05%, to 1,354.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.43%, to 376.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.38%, to 342.54 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.8%. The index is down 1.3% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.525/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.84% higher, at NIS 4.4009/€.

Teva led trading, and rose all of 11.46% after the boost given the stock by the news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fund had bought a 1.8% stake in the troubled Israeli generic pharmaceuticals giant. Bank Leumi fell 1.52%; Frutarom rose 0.87%; Azrieli Group fell 2.93%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.61%. Sodastream rose 5.78%, buoyed by the good financials released yesterday, while Electra fell 2.62%

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2018

