Thu: Teva slashed

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.06%, to 1,427.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95%, to 1, 304.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.46%, to 382.85 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06%, to 339.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.1 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 index fell 0.7% over the past week. The index is down 2.9% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.20% lower, at NIS 3.5060/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.12% higher, at NIS 4.0862/€.

All the five leading stocks fell today. After reporting poorer than expected third quarter results and cutting its guidance once again, Teva saw its share price slashed by 13.65%. Mylan fell 5.73%, Bank Leumi fell 0.68%, Perrigo fell 0.93%, and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.40%.

