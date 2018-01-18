search
Front

Thu: Teva slide gains momentum

18 Jan, 2018 18:55
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva fell strongly for the second straight session while Bezeq's strong gains continued.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,533.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16% to 1,390.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73% to 383.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 347.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.1% for the week.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.724% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.427/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.356% at 4.199/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after falling 3.7% yesterday.Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.75% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.52%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.40%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.86%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.82% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.22%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018