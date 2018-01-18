Thu: Teva slide gains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 1,533.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.16% to 1,390.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.73% to 383.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 347.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.55 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index was down 0.1% for the week.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.724% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.427/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.356% at 4.199/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.59% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after falling 3.7% yesterday.Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.75% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.52%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.40%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.86%, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 1.82% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.22%.

