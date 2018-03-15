Thu: Teva slump continues as TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39% to 1,504.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.46% to 1,365.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.55% to 376.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 343.58 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.59 billion. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was up 1.6% for the week but is down 0.3% since the start of 2018.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.087% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.434/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.075% at 4.242/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.09%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.02% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.12%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.54% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.37% on strong fourth quarter results and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.47%. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.04% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.26%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 15, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018