Thu: Teva spikes after results then falls back

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%%, to 1,468.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,328.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39%, to 351.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 344.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.7 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is down 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.61% higher, at NIS 3.632/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.37% higher, at NIS 4.3474/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose sharply after reporting first quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and raising its guidance. The share price reached a high of NIS 73.09 in the early afternoon, but then subsided to NIS 68.61 by the close, up just 1.51% on the day. Bank Leumi rose 1.12%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.04%; Frutarom fell 2.61%; and Israel Chemicals fell 0.60%.

Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 3.16%. Perrigo fell 3.90%.

