Thu: Teva spikes after results then falls back

3 May, 2018 19:02
Globes correspondent

Despite rises by Teva and the big two banks, the main indices ended the day lower.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.49%%, to 1,468.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.42%, to 1,328.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39%, to 351.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08%, to 344.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.7 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.1%. The index is down 2.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.61% higher, at NIS 3.632/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.37% higher, at NIS 4.3474/€.

Teva led trading today, and rose sharply after reporting first quarter results that beat analysts' estimates and raising its guidance. The share price reached a high of NIS 73.09 in the early afternoon, but then subsided to NIS 68.61 by the close, up just 1.51% on the day. Bank Leumi rose 1.12%; Bank Hapoalim rose 1.04%; Frutarom fell 2.61%; and Israel Chemicals fell 0.60%.

Bezeq parent company B Communications rose 3.16%. Perrigo fell 3.90%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 3, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

