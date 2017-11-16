Thu: Market up as Teva rebounds

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.40% %, to 1, 405.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,289.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63%, to 372.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 341.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.36 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.8%. The index is down 4.4% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.26% lower, at NIS 3.5230/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.87% lower, at NIS 4.1462/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 0.21%. Mylan fell 1.59%; Teva arose 4.77%; Bank Hapoalim rose 0.17%; and Elbit Systems fell 2.18%. Opko Health was a notable advancer, rising 4.05%. Tamar Petroleum fell 2.77%, and El Al fell 2.37%.

