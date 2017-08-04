Thu: Teva takes TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.53%, to 1,417.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95%, to 1,277.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.84%, to 354.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.19%, to 335.44 points. Turnover totaled a high NIS 3.56 billion.

For the week, the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.4%. The index is down 3.6% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.28% higher, at NIS 3.5890/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.36% higher, at NIS 4.2500/€.

Teva had the day's largest turnover, and slumped 17.79% after cutting its guidance. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.48%; Bank Leumi rose 1.79%; Mylan fell 5.94%; and Shufersal rose 2.83%.

Outside the top-five traded stocks, Sodastream rose 6.38%; Kenon rose 5.25%; Nova rose 4.76%; while Perrigo completed the misery for the major pharmaceuticals stocks by falling 4.78%.

