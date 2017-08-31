search
Thu: Teva turnaround?

31 Aug, 2017 20:04
The main indices rose today to make it a positive week. The control battle at ADO Group put it top of the trading ladder, while Teva rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,400.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,271.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.73%, to 353.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 337.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3% over the past week. The index is down 4.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.62% higher, at NIS 3.9560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 4.2607/€.

ADO Group, which is the subject of a control battle, led trading today, and fell 8.30%. Teva rose 4.01%, backed by a "Buy" recommendation from IBI. Bank Leumi rose 0.59%; Bezeq rose 2.92%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.29%.

Mazor Robotics, in which Medtronics announced a $40 million investment yesterday, rose 6.41%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 31, 2017

