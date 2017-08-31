Thu: Teva turnaround?

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,400.94 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.68%, to 1,271.11 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.73%, to 353.20 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08%, to 337.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.3% over the past week. The index is down 4.7% for the year to date.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.62% higher, at NIS 3.9560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.25% lower, at NIS 4.2607/€.

ADO Group, which is the subject of a control battle, led trading today, and fell 8.30%. Teva rose 4.01%, backed by a "Buy" recommendation from IBI. Bank Leumi rose 0.59%; Bezeq rose 2.92%; and Bank Hapoalim fell 0.29%.

Mazor Robotics, in which Medtronics announced a $40 million investment yesterday, rose 6.41%.

