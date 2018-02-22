Thu: Tower slumps in weak market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.19%, to 1,499.34 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.34%, to 1,362.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.43%, to 374.53 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.19%, to 341.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.11% lower, at NIS 3.4970/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 4.2980/€.

Tower Semiconductor, which announced good results today but disappointing guidance, led trading, and fell 7.19%. Nice Systems rose 0.75%; Bank Leumi fell 0.10%; Frutarom fell 1.71%; and Teva rose 0.88%.

Among notable advancers were Alony Hetz, up 3.24%; Kenon Holdings, up 3.23%; Delek Drilling, up 2.91%; Ratio, up 2.67%; and Mazor Robotics, up 2.56%. Shikun & Binui fell 3.01%, against a background of further arrests in the affair of alleged bribery by the company in Kenya.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 22, 2018

