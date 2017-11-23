ThyssenKrupp marine unit opens Israel office

The marine unit of German company ThyssenKrupp has opened a permanent office in the company center in Rishon Lezion, and will apparently discontinue its use of local representatives, following the submarines affair and suspicions that Michael Ganor, the company's former representative, was involved in bribery, the company's heads announced at its annual press conference in Essen. Company sources said that only a few employees would work at the office, which would henceforth manage the necessary contacts between the company and Israel for the construction of a sixth submarine for the Israeli navy in its HDW shipyards in Kiel and the construction of warships at the nearby Germany Naval Yards.

The location of the new office in Israel is probably linked to the location of the offices of the company's elevators division in the Rishon Lezion industrial area.

ThyssenKrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger said at the press conference that while its internal investigation of Ganor had not found any corruption in Germany, "We are waiting for the results of the Israeli investigation in order to decide what steps should be taken." Hiesenger added that he supports the clause inserted by the German government into the memorandum of understanding with Israel making the agreement contingent on a finding that corruption did not affect the "core of the deal." " As a business company, we are obviously responsible to our shareholders," Hiesenger explained. "If we see a business opportunity, we will go for it, but only if it is corruption-free."

Donatus, who is responsible for ethical compliance at ThyssenKrupp, said at the press conference that the money given to Ganor, reported today by "Globes," was not unusual, because "All agents usually receive a commission based on the value of the deal. In large deals, the commission is also large."

