Ticket co Sports Events 365 enters Chinese market

International provider of tickets for sports and music events Sports Events 365, through its Chinese brand PiaoYou365, has entered the Chinese market and is predicting it could become the company’s largest market, already in 2019. The Israel-based company, a leading force in the secondary ticket market for sporting events of global interest, has teamed up with , China’s leading online travel company, to offer tickets on the site using Sports Events 365’s independent and self-owned, destination-based database and search engine.

Sports Events 365 has also initiated activity on a B2B basis with 20 Chinese tourism and sports tourism companies that will purchase tickets directly from Sports Events 365 on a permanent basis. The B2B activity is still at a very preliminary stage and has only started to tap the huge potential of the Chinese market, where there is tremendous interest in sporting events.

Sports Events 365 CEO Sefi Donner said, “We expect sales in China to reach $2 million to $3 million in 2019, which would make that market our largest,” He adds that the Chinese are particularly interested in soccer in England, Spain and Italy as well as US sporting events, primarily basketball.

Sports Events 365 will also develop its Chinese office by increasing the number of local employees who will be able to deal with the increased demand during convenient hours, thus supporting its Chinese language website

Sports Events 365 also plans to establish a web hosting infrastructure in China that will expand the reach of the Chinese website to the local users.

The company participated for the first time at the annual China Outbound Travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) exhibition in Beijing, the leading foreign tourism event in China, which took place in mid-April.

Outbound travel from China hit another record in 2017. Chinese people made 130.5 million trips overseas last year, a 7% jump over 2016, while total spending increased by 5% to an estimated $115.3 billion.

