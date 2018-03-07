To halt Saturday closure Tiv Taam launches free choice ads

Israel supermarket chain Tiv Taam Holdings 1 Ltd. (TASE:TTAM) has begun a campaign to remain open on Shabbat (Friday sunset to Saturday sunset). Implementation of the Supermarkets Law, passed by the Knesset in January, and which prevents stores from opening on Saturdays, except in Tel Aviv, can potentially be very damaging to the only major supermarket chain in Israel that remains open on Saturdays.

The slogan of Tiv Taam's new ad campaign is "Tiv Taam - the Freedom to Choose." The campaign stresses individual freedoms, not only regarding Shabbat, but also on such matters as whether or whether not to eat kosher and lifestyle in general.

Tiv Taam has invested NIS 2 million in the campaign, which was launched last night. The campaign tries to portray Tiv Taam as quintessentially Israeli serving diverse populations without any discrimination including the religious and the secular, traditional and liberal with an attitude of equality and tolerance for all.

Ads stressing these themes will be broadcast on TV and radio, in newspapers and the social media and through mail to loyalty club members.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018