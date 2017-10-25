Toronto Stock Exchange leads Israel roadshow

TMX Group’s equity exchanges, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Venture Exchange (Venture) are currently in Israel four-day roadshow from October 22-25.

The Exchanges are leading a 12-member Canadian delegation comprised of investment bankers from Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark Securities and Macquarie Capital; lawyers from Goodmans LLP, Miller Thomson LLP, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP; and accounting firm EY LLP. The delegation is focusing on one-on-one meetings with Israeli market participants to raise awareness of North American capital markets and how Canada’s unique two-tiered ecosystem provides a global platform for growth.

TMX Group VP global business development Robert Peterman said, “Israel is an important market for our Exchanges and we are pleased to lead this delegation of leading Canadian innovation sector investment bankers and capital market advisors. Two key benefits we see for listing on either Toronto Stock Exchange or Venture include access to North American investors that are able to support companies at all stages of growth; and a competitive landscape of investment banks to support these growth companies with financing and research coverage.”

The Exchanges attended the Israeli-Canada Chamber of Commerce dinner on Oct 22 and are sponsoring "Globes" - EY’s Journey 2017 cocktail reception on October 24 at the Tel Aviv Hilton.

At the end of last month, there were six Israeli companies listed on TSX and Venture with a total market capitalization of $2.5 billion. There were 87 new corporate listings on TSX and Venture during the first three quarters of 2017 across a broad range of industry sectors, including technology/innovation, life sciences and consumer products.

