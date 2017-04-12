Tower teams with Aisin Seiki on car chips

Global foundry Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) is teaming with Japanese automotive supplier Aisin Seiki, Co., Ltd, part of the Toyota Group, on car components. Tower markets under the name TowerJazz. The two companies have announced volume production of Aisin’s new generation automotive devices using TowerJazz’s power management technology platform.

TowerJazz’s power management platform enables industry leading performance for car chips by providing: scalable LDMOS and ESD devices for area efficiency, its patented Y-Flash OTP/MTP solutions, as well as buried Zener diode, Schottky diode and other advanced features.

TowerJazz is expanding its power technology availability to its TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor Company’s (TPSCo’s) Japan fab. TowerJazz and Aisin plan to ramp products also in TPSCo’s 200mm automotive grade Japan fab, gaining multi-fab manufacturing flexibility.

“By utilizing TowerJazz’s advanced power technology platform, it is easy to customize the chips to our specifications,” said Koji Goto, Project General Manager, Electronics Advanced Development Dept. Electronics Product Division, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. “I am certain our close collaboration with TowerJazz on the development of automotive body products will result in efficient and reliable volume production of high quality automotive components.”

TowerJazz VP and general manager Mixed-Signal and Power Management Business Unit Shimon Greenberg said, "TowerJazz is well positioned to best serve the growing automotive semiconductor market with our advanced power management technology platforms based on our 180nm AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified process platform to provide our customers with superior quality manufacturing solutions. We look forward to expanding our close relationship with Aisin to produce its next-generation automotive devices. The leadership of Aisin as a worldwide automotive component supplier, combined with our best in class power platform, enables breakthrough products in the fast growing automotive market.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2017

