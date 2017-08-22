search
Trading suspended in Meitav Dash

Ilan Raviv Photo: Eyal Yizhar
22 Aug, 2017 10:02
An announcement is expected on the deal for the sale of the investment house to XIO.

Trading has been suspended on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in investment house Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. (TASE:MTDS), pending a material announcement. The announcement presumably concerns the deal for the sale of Meitav Dash to XIO. Yesterday, the deadline for completion of the deal in its revised format passed. The original deal failed to receive the approval of Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority head Dorit Salinger.

Meitav Dash stated last month: "If the applications for regulatory approvals on the basis of the revised format are not submitted by the stated date, the company will have the right to inform the XIO group of the immediate cancellation of the merger agreement, without XIO having a further period in which to cure the deficiency."

