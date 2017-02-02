Traffic changes as TA light rail tunneling begins

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. is moving its timetable forward for operating the TBM machines that will dig the Tel Aviv Red Line tunnels. Starting today, the traffic arrangements in the area of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Ramat Gan will be changed for this purpose. Preparations at the Galei Gil site for launching the four machines, two in the direction of Tel Aviv and two eastward towards Bnei Brak and Petah Tikva, have been completed.

The TBMs will be operating within a few weeks, instead of in June, as originally planned. In preparation for this, work is beginning to reinforce the earth near the exit site. NTA VP Construction Keren Zohar said, "In the coming months, we will strengthen the earth beneath the foundations of the Shefa Tal bridge by injecting grout in order to create a reinforced block of earth for the passage of the digging machine. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience but the measure is essential for construction of the Red Line."

As a result of the work, Menachem Begin Street in Ramat Gan and Shefa Tal Street, its continuation in Tel Aviv, will be blocked in both directions between 10:00 PM tonight and 5:00 AM tomorrow morning. For half an hour starting early tomorrow morning, the section of Shefa Tal Street going north will be closed, and traffic will be renewed only in two lanes southward from the direction of Menachem Begin Street. The parking loop will remain open.

The new arrangements mean that a driver traveling south on the Ayalon Highway and turning right to the Arlosorov (Harakevet) Interchange will not be able to turn left on Shefa Tal Street to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. He can only turn right toward Yigal Alon Street and Arvei Nahal Street. A driver coming from Hama'ayan Street in Ramat Gan will not be able to turn right in the direction of Shefa Tal Street. A driver coming from the direction of Leonardo City Tower on Menachem Begin Street will be able to travel as usual going south.

