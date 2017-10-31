Traffic management co Waycare raises $2.3m

Israeli traffic management company <a target=new href= http://www.waycaretech.com >Waycare Technologies</a> has raised $2.3 million in seed funding to help cities and states optimize traffic management systems and improve traffic safety. Silicon Valley-based Spider Capital and German-based energy company, Innogy SE, led the financing round with participation from Goldbell Investments, UpWest Labs, janom, Zymestic Solutions, and SeedInvest.

<p>With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, Waycare has developed a SaaS-based transportation management platform that leverages a myriad of data sources from vehicles, weather, video cameras, and road sensors to help municipalities proactively manage their roads. Waycare’s AI-based platform enables all municipal agencies to have a full mobility map of their roads, regardless of their existing infrastructure, but also the ability to take action and mitigate traffic flow and improve traffic safety relying on instant access to predictive analytics.

<p>Today, cities rely primarily on their own infrastructure to manage their traffic systems, with reactive incident response systems. Waycare’s platform is designed to provide traffic management centers with proactive recommendations, allowing first responders to efficiently deploy resources to patrol dangerous roads and take action before incidents develop into traffic jams.

<p>Last month, Waycare and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) launched a first of its kind pilot program to help prevent traffic accident and congestion leveraging artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. Waycare’s platform integrates vast amounts of historical and real-time data, such as traffic light timing, major events, weather conditions, vehicle location, speeds, vehicle acceleration and deceleration, vehicle counts and occupancies. Waycare’s platform then provides actionable insights to help municipalities identify and respond to incidents faster and additionally identify dangerous driving conditions on the road well before an incident occurs.

<p>Waycare CEO Noam Maital said, “We are witnessing rapid changes in the automotive industry specifically with the amount and quality of data that we can collect from vehicles. This will only continue to grow as autonomous vehicles are introduced. However, cities lack the tools and resources necessary to help them harness these meaningful data sources in order to improve the quality of life of its residents and their residents daily commute. Waycare’s mission is to empower municipalities to not only take control of their roads today, but also prepare cities for the future of smart city mobility.”

<p>With over 30% of all new cars sold today having a connected solution embedded, it is not long before our routine drive will not only help cities become safer, but also change the way cities manage traffic altogether.

<p>Waycare plans to use the financing round further expand its Israel-based software development team and support upcoming engagements with cities across the US, Europe, and Asia. Waycare will asl ouse the funding to continue growing their data partnership efforts with OEMs, telematics providers, and other navigation solutions.

