Traffic violation fines to be raised

The Knesset Economic Affairs Committee today approved a Ministry of Transport request to revise the Traffic Ordinance. Under this revision, penalties for serious traffic violations will be increased, including violations concerning the use of electric bicycles.

Among other things, the new regulations, which will take effect one month from now (30 days after publication in the official registry), create a new category for which the maximum fine will be NIS 1,500, compared with NIS 1,000 at present. The new fine will be imposed for going through a red light, driving 31-40 kilometers per hour faster than the speed limit on an urban road, and driving 41-50 kilometers per hour faster than the speed limit on an interurban road.

The revised ordinance also states that a driver caught with a driving license that has been invalid for 4-24 months will be fined NIS 750, compared with the current state of affairs, in which he is merely issued a court summons. A new NIS 250 fine will be imposed on drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians.

The new regulations also provide stiffer penalties for forbidden driving of electric bicycles. For example, a series of violations for which the current penalty is NIS 100 (riding while not sitting on the seat, transporting items with a bicycle, riding next to another vehicle, tailgating, not riding on the right side of the road, riding on the sidewalk, an absence of proper safety equipment, not using lights), the new fine will be NIS 250 per violation.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - on January 17, 2017

