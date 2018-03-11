Treasury: Home sales up in January

9,000 homes were sold in Israel in January 2018, up 10% from December 2017 but down 10% from January 2017, according to the chief economist of the Ministry of Finance. 500 of the apartments sold during January 2017 were as part of the government's Mechir Lamishtaken program for first-time buyers.

Sales of new homes in January 2018 totaled 1,900 compared with a similar number of December 2017. But sales of new homes were down 15% compared with January 2017.

