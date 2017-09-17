Treasury to cancel customs duty on baby-care products

The Ministry of Finance plans to abolish or lower customs duties on baby-care products (other than diapers) imported into Israel. In addition, customs duties on spectacles and contact lenses will be abolished.

The rate of duty on most of these items is currently 12%.

The move will cut tens of millions of shekels annually from state revenues.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017