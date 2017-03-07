Trendlines launches Singapore incubator

Trendlines Ltd. (SI:42T) , one of the first Israeli companies to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, recently launched its technology incubator in Singapore. The incubator will deal mainly in medical devices.

In July 2016, "Globes" became the first to report Trendlines' plan to launch the incubator. Other partners in the incubator include German company B. Braun, which has also invested in Trendlines itself, and the Singapore-based Prime Partners investment bank, which operates in Israel in cooperation with Discount Underwriting. Prime Partners was responsible for Trendlines' IPO on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The incubator will integrate ideas from doctors and research institutes in Singapore with ideas from Israeli concerns and Trendlines' know-how in development of the ideas for startups. The companies will be founded in Singapore, and most of the capital invested in them will come from Singapore.

At the launching ceremony for the incubator, Trendlines co-chairman and co-CEO Steve Rhodes said, "In the past 10 years, in Israel we have built a model for incubators that has proven and is proving itself. Now is the right time to export it. "

Trendlines's market cap is $55 million. One of the reasons for launching the incubator is to strengthen the company's local connection with Singapore and its connections with local investors. The CEO of the incubator will be Eric Loh.

