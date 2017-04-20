Triple C offers NIS 50 Internet TV package

Israeli cloud computing company Triple C is entering the IPTV sector with a new TV over the Internet service operating under the smart brand. Triple C founder and CEO Rami Nahum said, "We are offering Israeli consumers a new way to receive their TV services and get all the main content channels for the cheapest cost in Israel - NIS 50 per month."

Nahum added, "Smart offers a real revolution, combining the most advanced technology, a unique user experience and the most content possible at a price reflecting 40%-80% savings on the price of competitors in the smart-TV sector. In addition, we will offer a triple package include TV, Internet service provision (ISP) and infrastructure for NIS 100 per month. The smart conversion box will be provided NIS 10 per month (but is not required for Smart TVs)."

The launch of smart will put Triple C for the first time in the forefront of Smart TV competition. Other services will include program recording 24/7 and the ability to watch all content via the cloud seven days ahead and 14 days previously. Triple C allows installation of its TV services on computers and smartphones as well as TVs.

The new smart brand was developed in partnership with Israeli smart VOD and TV services developer Vonetize plc (TASE: VNTZ).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 20, 2017

