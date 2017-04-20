search
Front > News

Triple C offers NIS 50 Internet TV package

Rami Nahum Photo: Dan Nahum
20 Apr, 2017 12:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli smart TV company is also offering TV, ISP and infrastructure services for NIS 100 per month.

Israeli cloud computing company Triple C is entering the IPTV sector with a new TV over the Internet service operating under the smart brand. Triple C founder and CEO Rami Nahum said, "We are offering Israeli consumers a new way to receive their TV services and get all the main content channels for the cheapest cost in Israel - NIS 50 per month."

Nahum added, "Smart offers a real revolution, combining the most advanced technology, a unique user experience and the most content possible at a price reflecting 40%-80% savings on the price of competitors in the smart-TV sector. In addition, we will offer a triple package include TV, Internet service provision (ISP) and infrastructure for NIS 100 per month. The smart conversion box will be provided NIS 10 per month (but is not required for Smart TVs)."

The launch of smart will put Triple C for the first time in the forefront of Smart TV competition. Other services will include program recording 24/7 and the ability to watch all content via the cloud seven days ahead and 14 days previously. Triple C allows installation of its TV services on computers and smartphones as well as TVs.

The new smart brand was developed in partnership with Israeli smart VOD and TV services developer Vonetize plc (TASE: VNTZ).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Rami Nahum Photo: Dan Nahum
Rami Nahum Photo: Dan Nahum
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017