Trump and Kim sign agreement

US President Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un emerged from a working lunch together today and declared "special relations between the sides". Trump said, "Our whole relationship with North Korea and the Korean peninsula will be a much different situation than it has in the past." He said that he would invite Kim, whom he called "a very talented man and he loves his country very much," to the White House, and that they would yet meet many times.

The two men earlier signed a document, the content of which was not immediately disclosed, but Trump described it as "very important" and "pretty comprehensive". The BBC reports that the four main points of the document are:

1. The United States and the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.

2. The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.

3. Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

4. The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

The Panmunjom Declaration refers to the declaration made by Kim and South Korea President Moon Jae-in when they met in April that the two Koreas would cease hostile acts against each other and work towards a nuclear weapon-free Korean peninsula.

According to media reports, Kim said at the end of the summit "it wasn't easy for our country to reach this moment." Only months ago, the two men were trading insults, with Trump calling Kim "Little Rocket Man", and Kim calling Trump a 'mentally deranged dotard'.

US media have been broadcasting the summit live, and in what seems to be an unprecedented move, it has been reported in real time in North Korea as well. Kim Jong-un has achieved what North Korea's previous leaders, his father and grandfather, never managed to achieve - a meeting with a sitting US president.

