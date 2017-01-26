search
Trump to cut support for Palestinian-funding UN agencies

Donald Trump photo: Reuters
26 Jan, 2017 11:27
Ran Dagoni, Washington

A draft executive order mandates a total cutoff of US support for any international entity accepting the Palestinian Authority as a full member.

US President Donald Trump is planning substantial cuts in US funding for UN agencies whose policy or activity differs from his administration's policy, including US agencies that support Palestinians, "The New York Times" reported yesterday.

According to the newspaper, the new administration is already drafting two executive orders preparing the ground for a "drastic" reduction in US involvement in the activity of international agencies. Certain international conventions that the US has signed will be reassessed, a process liable to result in US withdrawal from at least some of these conventions.

The first order, entitled "Auditing and Reducing US Funding of International Organizations," requires the termination of US contributions to any UN agency or other international organization to which one of the following applies: it grants full membership in the agency or organization to the Palestinian Authority (PA) or the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO); it supports abortions or allocates money for abortions; or its activity bypasses sanctions against Iran and North Korea (the UN General Assembly has granted the PA observer status, but not full membership).

The executive order also calls for eliminating US funding for any organization under the control of a country that supports terrorism or is strongly influenced by such a country, or that is accused of persecuting disadvantaged groups or any other systematic violation of human rights.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

