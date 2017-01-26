Trump to cut support for Palestinian-funding UN agencies

US President Donald Trump is planning substantial cuts in US funding for UN agencies whose policy or activity differs from his administration's policy, including US agencies that support Palestinians, "The New York Times" reported yesterday.

According to the newspaper, the new administration is already drafting two executive orders preparing the ground for a "drastic" reduction in US involvement in the activity of international agencies. Certain international conventions that the US has signed will be reassessed, a process liable to result in US withdrawal from at least some of these conventions.

The first order, entitled "Auditing and Reducing US Funding of International Organizations," requires the termination of US contributions to any UN agency or other international organization to which one of the following applies: it grants full membership in the agency or organization to the Palestinian Authority (PA) or the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO); it supports abortions or allocates money for abortions; or its activity bypasses sanctions against Iran and North Korea (the UN General Assembly has granted the PA observer status, but not full membership).

The executive order also calls for eliminating US funding for any organization under the control of a country that supports terrorism or is strongly influenced by such a country, or that is accused of persecuting disadvantaged groups or any other systematic violation of human rights.

