Tue: Banks boost TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.75% to 1,446.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,323.51 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 380.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 343.61 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.49 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.057% from yesterday at NIS 3.503/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.397% at 4.163/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.46% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.37% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.54%. Union Bank of Israel (TASE: UNON) rose 4.84% on the news that it is merging with Mizrahi Tefahot.

<href="http://www.tevapharm.com" target="new">Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.62% continuing its good form. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.77%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.93% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.98%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.24%. El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) continued its bad run, falling another 1.26%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017