search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Banks lift TASE

20 Dec, 2016 18:36
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Leumi and Hapoalim rose strongly today while Elbit Systems and Mylan led the losses on the Tel Aviv 25 Index.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.30% to 1,465.52 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,281.42 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.55% to 380.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 320.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.284% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.856/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.705% at NIS 4.002/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.82%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.44%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.16%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.69% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.06%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85% and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.50%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 20, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016