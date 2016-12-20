Tue: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index rose 0.30% to 1,465.52 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index rose 0.35%, to 1,281.42 points; and the BlueTech Index rose 0.55% to 380.57 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 320.83 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.03 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.284% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.856/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.705% at NIS 4.002/€.
On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.82%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.44%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.16%.
Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.69% for the biggest decline on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.06%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.85% and Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1.50%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 20, 2016
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016
