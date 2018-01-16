Tue: Bezeq boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10% to 1,542.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,399.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 391.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.34% to 348.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.84 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.294% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.410/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.074% at 4.171/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after an activist investor demanded that director under investigation resign. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.35% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.89%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.56% and Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) rose 2.75%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 4.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.37%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.93% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.91%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 16, 2018

