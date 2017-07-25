Tue: Bezeq resumes plunge as TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.25% to 1,455.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,305.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.53% to 367.62 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 333.96 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.19 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today down 0.585% from yesterday's rate at NIS 3.569/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.531% at 4.158/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.85%.

Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.20% and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.05%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.84% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.26%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.11% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.26%.

