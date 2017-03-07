search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Big pharma plunge fails to depress TASE

7 Mar, 2017 19:20
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Mylan fell sharply again while Bank Hapoalim surged.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 1,429.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,273.32 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 362.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 324.98 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.054% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.677/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.267% at NIS 3.878/€.

On the market, following yesterday's big losses Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell another 3.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.88%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.57% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.30%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.66%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.81% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.93%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016