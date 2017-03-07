Tue: Big pharma plunge fails to depress TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.02% to 1,429.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01%, to 1,273.32 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 362.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 324.98 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.28 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.054% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.677/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.267% at NIS 3.878/€.
On the market, following yesterday's big losses Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell another 3.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 3.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.88%.
Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.57% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.30%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.66%.
Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.81% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.93%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
