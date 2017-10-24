search
Tue: Buoyant Bezeq fails to lift flat TASE

24 Oct, 2017 18:31
Bezeq, delek Drilling and Tower led the gains while Teva continued to lose ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.08% to 1,441.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.05% to 1,313.58 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.25% to 394.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 339.44 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.286% from yesterday at NIS 3.501/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.373% at 4.116/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.61% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.61%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.80% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.27% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.05% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.64%. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.85% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.51%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.61% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.11%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) continued its steep fall, losing another 3.94% today.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

