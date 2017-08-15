search
Tue: Buoyant Leumi fails to breathe life into flat TASE

15 Aug, 2017 18:33
Globes correspondent

Bank Leumi, Bezeq and Frutarom led today's gains as Opko led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.01% to 1,388.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.05% to 1,258.57 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.19% to 346.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 335.93 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.167% at NIS 3.605/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.270% at 4.215/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's highest turnover after publishing good financial results. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.70% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 2.68%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.08% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.89%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Sodastream International Ltd. (TASE: SODA; Nasdaq: SODA) fell 2.76% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 1.44%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.16% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.22%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

Comments
