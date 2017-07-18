search
Tue: Delek drags market down

18 Jul, 2017 18:55
Delek led the declines while Bezeq continued to fall on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27% to 1,452.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.37%, to 1,306.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 367.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 333.85 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.39 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.564% at NIS 3.565/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 1.329% at 4.118/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.14%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.03% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.62%. Mylan (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 2.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.53%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA ; TASE: SODA) rose 2.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.18% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.33%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

