Tue: Delek fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.20% to 1,445.45 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,264.59 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.38% to 371.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 323.41 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.235% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.817/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.88% at NIS 4.089/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.20% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.74%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62% on the day's largest trading turnover and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.05%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.82% and its energy production and exploration units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.81% and 1.99%, which was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today.

On the Tel Aviv 100 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) rose 3.64% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MGDL) rose 1.93%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017