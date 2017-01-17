search
Tue: Delek fails to lift TASE

17 Jan, 2017 19:01
Globes correspondent

Strong rises by Delek and its energy units failed to life the market out of negative territory as Bezeq and Perrigo led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 25 Index fell 0.20% to 1,445.45 points; the Tel Aviv 100 Index fell 0.15%, to 1,264.59 points; and the BlueTech Index fell 0.38% to 371.90 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 323.41 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.35 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.235% today compared with yesterday's rate at NIS 3.817/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.88% at NIS 4.089/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 25 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.20% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.74%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.62% on the day's largest trading turnover and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.05%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.82% and its energy production and exploration units Avner Oil and Gas LP (TASE: AVNR.L) and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 1.81% and 1.99%, which was the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 25 Index today.

On the Tel Aviv 100 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) rose 3.64% and Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MGDL) rose 1.93%.

