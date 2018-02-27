Tue: Delek lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.15% to 1,511.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.16% to 1,371.20 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 378.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21% to 343.55 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.458% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.478/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.708% at NIS 4.280/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.62% and its energy unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 3.17% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 2.77% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.02%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.51% to end its bad run of recent days.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.63% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.23%, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.09% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 1.44%.

