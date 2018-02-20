Tue: Energy stocks drag market down on profit taking

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61% to 1,498.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66% to 1,364.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 375.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 342.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.653% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.4980/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.169% at NIS 4.3199/€.

On the market, after yesterday's massive gains Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.96% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover, on profit taking. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.68% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 2.35%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.16% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.31%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.91% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 20, 2018

