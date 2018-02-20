search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Energy stocks drag market down on profit taking

20 Feb, 2018 18:41
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Delek and Isramco led the declines after yesterday's massive gains, Mazor and the Phoenix led the rises.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.61% to 1,498.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.66% to 1,364.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.61% to 375.25 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.23% to 342.68 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.16 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.653% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.4980/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 1.169% at NIS 4.3199/€.

On the market, after yesterday's massive gains Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.96% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover, on profit taking. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.68% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) fell 2.35%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.70% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.03%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.16% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.31%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 1.91% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 2.18% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 20, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018