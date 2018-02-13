search
Tue: Frutarom falls on flat TASE

13 Feb, 2018 18:48
Delek, Azrieli and Frutarom led the declines today while Harel and Sodastream led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.09% to 1,467.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.01% to 1,332.00 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.17% to 367.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 341.29 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.083% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.527/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.694% at 4.353/€.

On the market, only Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.53% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 2.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.09%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.50%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.11%.

Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 2.25%, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.24% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.11%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

