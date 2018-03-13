Tue: Frutarom leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 1,502.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.71% to 1,361.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.66% to 376.43 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.38% to 342.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.23 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.116% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.444/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.511% at 4.251/€.

On the market, Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 3.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.36% and Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 2.03%.Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.91%,Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.82% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.53%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) continued its strong run in recent days rising 0.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 2.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.44% and Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 1.79%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018