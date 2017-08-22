Tue: Gazit-Globe sparks TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88% to 1,407.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89% to 1,270.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 346.45 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 337.89 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.33 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.028% at NIS 3.623/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.082% at 4.258/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 4.80% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.69%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.23%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.61% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 2.05%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.47% and Mylan N.V. (Nasdaq: MYL; TASE: MYL) fell 1%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017